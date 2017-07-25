Obdulia Sanchez, an 18-year-old girl from California, lost control of her car resulting in the death of her 14-year-old sister in Los Banos on July 21.

Moments after the accident, Obdulia live-streamed a horrifying video on Instagram where she was seen hysterically explaining what happened when her sister Jacqueline Sanchez was lying motionless on the road in a pool of blood.

Obdulia lost control of her 2003 Buick, drove off the edge of the road and then over-corrected resulting in the car crashing into a barbed-wire fence and flipping over in a field, according to ABC affiliate KFSN.

Obdulia, who has been accused of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and gross vehicular manslaughter, was taken to Merced County Jail on Monday.

Jacqueline and another teenage girl Manuela Seja, both aged 14 years, were sitting in the back seat without wearing seat belts when the accident happened hurling both of them out of the car.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told KFSN that Jacqueline "was in the back seat of the vehicle and allegedly unseatbelted, and upon the vehicle rolling over, it ejected her and killed her."

'She killed her own sister," says the father

Calling the crash an "accident", Nicandro Sanchez, father of Obdulia and Jacqueline, said he and his wife Gloria had seen the video.

"What I think is she knows she's done something wrong. Because she knows, and that's what I feel. She feels bad for herself, but she killed her own sister," Nicandro said.

Jacqueline was supposed to celebrate her quinceanera on Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help cover the expenses of the deceased teenager's funeral. Quinceanera, a celebration of a girl's 15th birthday, marks the girl's transition from childhood to womanhood.

'I did not mean to kill you sweetie'

In the Instagram video filmed by Obdulia, she is heard hysterically saying: "Hey, everybody, if I go to f***ing jail for life, you already know why."

While adjusting her camera to show her sister lying motionless in a pool of blood, Obdulia said: "My sister is f***ing dying. Look, I f***ing love my sister to death. I don't give a f***ing. Man, we about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us, but it just did. Jacqueline, please wake up."

"I don't f***ing care though. I'm a hold it down. I love you. Rest in peace, sweetie. If you don't survive, baby, I am so f***ing sorry. Wake up, baby... I did not mean to kill you, sweetie. Sweetie, I am f***ing sorry. Sweetie, please, wake up!," Obdulia continued.

Jacqueline, who was bleeding from her head due to the accident, was declared dead shortly after the mishap happened. Seja, the other teenager, suffered major injuries to her right leg but survived the accident.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Darin Heredia told BuzzFeed News that officials were "well aware" of the video and were trying to determine whether it is a legitimate one. If the video is legitimate, officials will investigate whether Obdulia's usage of her phone was one of the reasons behind the crash.