With only Justice League and Aquaman lined up for release in two years, DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is relentlessly working towards setting the studio ready for the future projects. A number of movies like The Flash, The Batman, Joker and Suicide Squad 2 are in the pipeline.

But the casting of one of these movies has already drew much attention– Shazam! The DCEU and Warner Bros are in search of an actor who could play the namesake, reports say. Their search has found a way to John Cena and Joshua Sasse.

Also Read: Superman Henry Cavill – Black Adam Dwayne Johnson clash confirmed

According to That Hashtag Show, Cena and Sasse are currently the front runners for the role. Their well-built features and knack for comedy make them the most favoured contenders.

However, fans other names to suggest. Without airing their views on the two front runners, a Reddit user suggested that American actor Sam Witwer would suit the role of the DC superhero. "I think Sam Witwer would make a great Shazam," a fan wrote.

Soon, the discussion caught on and comments started pouring in that Witwer would fit the role right. "This I can see. Also he's super hot," one pointed out. People would recognise him from his role in Smallville and Star Wars Rebel.

"Sam Witwer played Orm in the Throne of Atlantis Antimated movie which really simplified his character into a one note villain. I have to admit, I've never seen him play a character like Shazam(tbh I have never seen him in live action), and most of the time he's in Star Wars stuff(The Son, Galen Marek, Emperor Palpatine, and Darth Maul) most of whom are villainous and intense. Can't imagine him as the boyish Shazam but I'd not be against it," a fan said.

"I can kinda see it. He has the look (maybe not the exact build), but the dude is pretty charismatic IRL and can probably pull off the part. Go watch the Movie Trivia Schmoedowns he's been on," another user added.

Fans will have to wait to know who gets to play the role of Shazam. As of now, Director David F. Sandberg has confirmed pre-production is underway. Filming is set to begin in early 2018 and it is expected to release in spring 2019.