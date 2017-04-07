Most celebrities are left embarrassed after they flash more than they intended to during red carpet events. But Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell isn't one of them.

The 29-year-old actress recently opened up to Modeliste Magazine and said she refuses to let wardrobe malfunctions get her down. "My most embarrassing red carpet moment is probably nip slips all the time... But, I mean, that's what makes it fun. You don't want every red carpet to go smoothly, do you? [At] the end of the day, if you get a nip slip, you get a nip slip."

One of Mitchell's most talked about wardrobe malfunctions happened last year when she was co-hosting Live With Kelly and Michael. Mitchell was wearing a cream silk dress and her breast nearly popped out when the strap came undone.

On Sundays we don't set alarms and we drive to the beach A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

She took the wardrobe mishap in her stride, and took to Instagram to share the moment with her followers "As if I wasn't nervous enough," she wrote on Instagram.

Mitchell is known for her role as Emily on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars. She plays a lesbian, and in a 2013 interview the actress said she did not think twice before auditioning for the role.

"I have a lot of friends who are gay; my aunt had a girlfriend. It's just normal," Mitchell told Teen Vogue. "And the way that fans have reacted [to my portrayal of Emily] has been amazing: I'm not playing the gothic chick dressed in all black who eats lunch in the corner and is a lesbian. If you look at the poster, you wouldn't necessarily be able to pinpoint which one of us is the lesbian, and that was really important to me."