Hollywood actress Halle Berry recently took a trip to India and the pictures on her Instagram left her fans awestruck.
Following the Bond girl, Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell recently visited India and posted several pictures on her Instagram account from her travel diary. And, boy oh boy! Those pictures are really swoon-worthy.
Also read: Halle Berry's trip to India: This is how Oscar-winning actress spent her time in Kerala
The 30-year-old actress is best known for her role as Emily Fields in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, which ran for seven long seasons before it ended in June this year.
Her Shaycaytion (as she calls her vacation) in India has ended and her next stop is the Maldives now. She travelled almost across the India, spending her days in Agra, Varanasi, and Rajasthan.
However, let us take you through her dreamy Indian vacation that started with the Taj Mahal in Agra.
The Ganges River is one of the holiest, most sacred place in all of India. The locals simply refer to her as “Ganga”. I was lucky to get to spend time in Varanasi, which is the oldest of Indias cities, and experience the burning ghat. Each day tens of thousands of people from around India and even the world, bring their deceased loved ones to be cremated and bathed in the river, in hopes their soul will be transported to heaven. I have never witnessed something so life altering and raw as I did here. I got lost in the hissing sound of the fire and the bright orange embers that lit up the sky while at the same time, I was brought back to the harsh reality of watching a young boy say goodbye to a family member about to be cremated. It made me realize how different each culture handles death. Thats what the river teaches us all, keep flowing...
Related