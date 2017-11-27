Hollywood actress Halle Berry recently took a trip to India and the pictures on her Instagram left her fans awestruck.

Following the Bond girl, Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell recently visited India and posted several pictures on her Instagram account from her travel diary. And, boy oh boy! Those pictures are really swoon-worthy.

Also read: Halle Berry's trip to India: This is how Oscar-winning actress spent her time in Kerala

The 30-year-old actress is best known for her role as Emily Fields in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, which ran for seven long seasons before it ended in June this year.

Her Shaycaytion (as she calls her vacation) in India has ended and her next stop is the Maldives now. She travelled almost across the India, spending her days in Agra, Varanasi, and Rajasthan.

However, let us take you through her dreamy Indian vacation that started with the Taj Mahal in Agra.

WE A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

Who needs skydiving and roller coasters for an adrenaline rush… Just come to India and take a leisurely drive in one of these…? jk- my favorite way to get around/ really the only way. A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

This place is overwhelming, everywhere I look is a picture, a backdrop, a moment in time I will never forget... #ShaycationIndia #Modeliste @modelistemagazine A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:15am PST

Feeling very at home in this secret garden ? ?? #ShaycationIndia #Modeliste A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 13, 2017 at 11:10pm PST

No words. No caption necessary. I love it here... A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:52am PST

Travel is what makes me the happiest in the world and hotels are a happy place. They are a place of wanderlust, adventure and bliss. I couldn’t be happier that my friend @karadunnett was able to spend her honeymoon at one of my happiest places! ✈️??❤️? Congrats you two! A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

??c a m o u f l a g e ?? A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:16am PST

wallpaper. ?? A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:34pm PST

Varanasi, I N D I A. A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

“For the senses wander, and when one lets the mind follow them, it carries wisdom away like a windblown ship on the waters.” -Bhagavad Gita A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

Meet Heera, my new friend from India. ? A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:49am PST

Taking in the Ganges River A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:37am PST

Clearly she wants me to move because I’m blocking her light ? #ShaycationIndia A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

I may or may not of been pretending that I️ was filming a Bollywood movie while on this shoot... ????? #Modeliste #ShaycationIndia A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:25am PST

Stairway to heaven? Or a step well in India? ? #ShaycationIndia A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

Related