Shatrughan Sinha Amitabh Bachchan Kader Khan
Shatrughan Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan and Kader KhanTwitter

Remember the time when Amitabh Bachchan congratulated The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the launch of a record 104 satellites in a single mission? Or when he lauded the Indian Cricket team for their stupendous win against England on Twitter? What was that one thing that was common in both the events?

Yes, you get it right. Both the time the Shahenshah of Bollywood tweeted out the congratulatory messages with his own pictures for which the megastar was mercilessly trolled by the netizens.

And to everyone's surprise, his dear friend Shatrughan Sinha tried to get into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan while wishing the veteran actor Kader Khan on his birthday, October 22, on Twitter. However, the netizens gave Shatrughan the taste of his own medicine.

Shatrughan Sinha posted a picture of him and Amitabh Bachchan waving to his fans while wishing Kader Khan and wrote, "Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day..."

Within no time his tweet came under the scanner and trolls took on him.

However, Shatrughan later tried to justify his intentions behind his tweet to the netizens but unfortunately the damage had already been done until then.

Don't worry Shatru Ji, just take it with a pinch of salt.

