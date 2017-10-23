Remember the time when Amitabh Bachchan congratulated The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the launch of a record 104 satellites in a single mission? Or when he lauded the Indian Cricket team for their stupendous win against England on Twitter? What was that one thing that was common in both the events?

Yes, you get it right. Both the time the Shahenshah of Bollywood tweeted out the congratulatory messages with his own pictures for which the megastar was mercilessly trolled by the netizens.

And to everyone's surprise, his dear friend Shatrughan Sinha tried to get into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan while wishing the veteran actor Kader Khan on his birthday, October 22, on Twitter. However, the netizens gave Shatrughan the taste of his own medicine.

Shatrughan Sinha posted a picture of him and Amitabh Bachchan waving to his fans while wishing Kader Khan and wrote, "Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day..."

Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day... pic.twitter.com/fFL98hzIic — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 22, 2017

Within no time his tweet came under the scanner and trolls took on him.

Sir, my humble submition - please convey to the PM that he should do more of Shasan & less of Bhashan. pic.twitter.com/zdcIGJeW6L — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) October 23, 2017

Remembering the legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar on Amit Shah's bday pic.twitter.com/gMhfncDHxA — SwatKat (@swatic12) October 22, 2017

My tributes to legendary actor Govinda for his great role in d movie #Rajababu ? pic.twitter.com/yX4xB8s9L8 — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) October 23, 2017

Remembering your son John Sinha who left home to pursue his passion pic.twitter.com/lFvI60BpDZ — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 23, 2017

Sir ye Tiranga movie ka Gaindswamy hai pic.twitter.com/OGJYlZv9Fg — Charles Babuwski ☔ (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 22, 2017

However, Shatrughan later tried to justify his intentions behind his tweet to the netizens but unfortunately the damage had already been done until then.

humble submition- myself & Amitabh Ji has worked -great Kadar Khan @ obliged on his contributions on both individual & professional front. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 22, 2017

Don't worry Shatru Ji, just take it with a pinch of salt.