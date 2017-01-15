Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran's much-awaited Telugu movie Shatamanam Bhavati hit the screens on Saturday. The movie has received mixed reviews from the audience while critics have accorded decent ratings for the film.

Shatamanam Bhavati revolves around the story of Raghava Raju (Prakash Raj) and Janakamma (Jayasudha)- a happily married couple- staying with their son Bangarraju (Naresh) and grandson Raju (Sharwanand) in a small village. The fact that their children, who are settled in foreign countries, visit them rarely is a cause of concern for the family. Raghava plans to make them visit the village during Sankranti festival. How does he do it? What happens next? The movie is an answer to these questions.

Critics say Shatamanam Bhavati is a family movie with a garden variety story, albeit packed with some interesting moments to make it a good entertainer. The movie showcases the importance of family bonding and respect towards loved ones. The first half of the movie is engaging, but the second half is preachy and predictable and its slow paced narration makes it a drag. The climax is good and is one of the highlights of the movie.

Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Naresh have delivered brilliant performances. Other supporting artistes have also done good jobs. The film has good production values. Mickey J Meyer's music, Sameeer Reddy's beautiful picturisation and editing are other major highlights, say critics.

We bring you some critics' verdict with ratings:

Times of India Rating: 3

Shatamanam Bhavathi doesn't offer much as a film. However, this is the holiday season, and if you wanted watch a laid-back low-risk film with your family, there couldn't be a better choice.

Idle Brain Rating: 3

First half of the film is pleasant as it establishes characters and conflict. Second half is slow as it takes a lot of time to resolve to the conflict. Plus points are the village environment, family subject and cast. On the flipside, it becomes preachy and predictable towards latter part of second half. It's sad to see NRIs are typecast as people who neglect their parents/roots. Despite of slugging pace in second half, Shatamanam Bhavati has elements and intent that attract family crowds this festival season.

123 Telugu Rating: 3.25

Shatamanam Bhavati is a clean family entertainer which showcases the various emotions that parents go through when their loved ones stay away from them. Strong family bonding, lively atmosphere, and natural performances are basic assets. If you ignore the routine and outdated story line, this film has some very decent moments which you can enjoy with your entire family this festive season.

Telugu 360 Rating: 3.25

Shatamanam Bhavathi is a feel good family drama, filled with thick emotions and nostalgic moments. Aimed at establishing happiest moments of NRI families when they visit parents and native places, this movie is bang on target. It turns preachy, sentimental at times but for majority of the duration, movie is just cute. The esthetic visuals, melodious background score, realistic sensibilities, solid characterizations and perfect casting makes this movie a must watch for the families this season. Go for it!

Great Andhra Rating: 2.75