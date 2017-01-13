Shatamanam Bhavati Cast and Crew: Director Satish Vegesna Producer Dil Raju Cast Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran, Jayasudha and Prakash Raj Music Mickey J Meyer Cinematography Sameer Reddy Release date 13 January 2017 Runtime 2.15 hours Budget Rs 45 crore Rating --/5

Shatamanam Bhavati movie review:

Director Satish Vegesna's Telugu movie Shatamanam Bhavati (Bhavathi), starring Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran, has received positive reviews from the audience.

Story/Plot:

Shatamanam Bhavati is a family entertainer that explores the relationship between a grandson and his grandfather. Besides direction, Satish Vegesna has also written the story and screenplay for the movie, which has received a 'U' certificate from the regional censor board.

Performances:

Sharwanand has played a village guy who respects elders and gives importance to human emotions, while Anupama Parameswaran appears as his love interest. Both of them have delivered good performance and the chemistry between the two is the highlight of the film. Jayasudha and Prakash Raj have also done justice to their roles and are assets to the movie.

Technical:

Producer Dil Raju has bankrolled Shatamanam Bhavati under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). He has got decent production values for the movie. Mickey J Meyer's soulful songs and background score, Sameer Reddy's picturisation are the attractions on the technical front.

We bring to you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Shatamanam Bhavati movie review by audience:

Telugu360 ‏@Telugu360

#shatamanambhavati Final : Good family drama filled with highly emotional content & nostalgic moments GO WATCH IT

Nolan ‏@Ayn_Rand_Fan

1st half over.. Good! #ShatamanamBhavati

vineetchintamaneni ‏@vineetchowdary

First 30 minutes village emotions #shatamanambhavati Avg 1st half nothing new to offer #shatamanambhavati Decent family entertainer #shatamanambhavati

#Mahesh23 ‏@keshav4005

Interval... Pure family drama n emotions songs #ShatamanamBhavati

Rvi ‏@Ravii2512

Ok First half..!! #Shatamanambhavati Overall ga Just Average..!! Sharwa Good Anupama Megata andaru okay..!! #ShatamanamBhavati

soumya ‏@soumyachintts