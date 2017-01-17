Shatamanam Bhavati collected Rs 11 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has shattered the opening weekend collection records of Sharwanand's Express Raja in two days.

Shatamanam Bhavati is one of the most-hyped small budget Telugu movies of recent times. But the trade pandits were sceptic about its prospects at the box office, as it would clash with big-ticket films – Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni on the Sankranti weekend.

The Satish Vegesna-directed family drama was premiered in the US, two days before its release in India and elicited a good response. The word of mouth boosted its collection on the following days. Shatamanam Bhavati has collected $411,695 (Rs 2.80 crore) at the US box office in the first weekend. The day-wise breakup is as follows: $46,100 on Thursday, $ 79,312 on Friday, $ 150,607 on Saturday and $135,676 on Sunday.

The Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran starrer was released in nearly 500 screens across India on Saturday and garnered good response everywhere. Shatamanam Bhavati collected Rs 6.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie became the biggest opener for Sharwa, beating the record of his last hit film Express Raja, which grossed around Rs 5 crore in the global market.

Shatamanam Bhavati collected Rs 11.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 7.19 crore for its global distributors in two days.

In two days, Shatamanam Bhavati (SB) has smashed the opening weekend record of Sharwanand's Express Raja (ER), which raked in Rs 8.10 crore gross (Rs 4.45 crore for its distributors) in three days. Here are the details of opening weekend shares of the distributors of both the movies. All figures are in Rupees and crore.