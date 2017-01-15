Shatamanam Bhavati has got a decent opening at the worldwide box office. The movie has shattered the opening day collection record of Sharwanand's last release Express Raja.

Actor Sharwanand and producer Dil Raju's family entertainer had generated a lot of hype prior to its release. The promos of the movie were well received. However, trade analysts were sceptic about the movie's performance at box office as it clashed with biggies like Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarani.

The Sharwanand starrer was premiered in over 100 screens across the US on Thursday. Shatamanam Bhavati has collected $197,000 (Rs 1.33 crore) at the US box office in three days (The day-wise break up is $46,100 on Thursday, $76,307 on Friday and 85,000 on Saturday).

The Satish Vegesna-directed family drama was released in over 450 screens in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and elsewhere on Saturday. Shatamanam Bhavati has collected approximately over Rs 5.25 crore at the box office on the first day.

The movie has collected approximately Rs 6.58 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 4.50 crore for its global distributors on its opening day. The film has become the biggest opener for Sharwanand, beating the record of his last outing, Express Raja, which grossed Rs 5 crore on the opening day.

Here are the day-wise shares of the AP/T distributors of Shatamanam Bhavati. All the figures are in Rs crore. These are ballpark figures.