Indian cricket is in for some exciting days ahead, with the announcement of the national team coach to be made soon. The Cricket Advisory Committee interviewed the candidates for the most coveted job in world cricket on Monday and have have made their choice. The appointment is going to be made official after consulting India captain Virat Kohli.

Out of the five candidates who were interviewed, Ravi Shastri, Tom Moody and Virender Sehwag are said to be the favourites for the job. The new coach will be handed a two-year contract, which means the gaffer will also be in charge of the ICC 2019 World Cup in England.

Hence, there is a serious need for the CAC to appoint the right person, meeting all the criteria. The last person CAC chose was Anil Kumble, who helped India become an even stronger cricket nation. But his hard-task attitude did not go down well with many India players including Kohli, leading to his resignation.

Now the CAC will also have to take all such things into consideration, consult with Kohli and only then announce the coach.

Here is a look at three candidates, Shastri, Sehwag and Moody – who is best suited for the job. Let us look at all these former players and what they bring to the table.

Shastri, leading upto the interview, after filing his application, has been the favourite candidate to get the job. The former Team India Director's closeness with Kohli is what seems to have played an important role in experts and fans believing that Shastri will become the next coach.

There are plenty of things, which go right for him as he has the backing of the Indian players, and there is a great chemistry between the players and Shastri. Will such closeness help him land the job.

Sehwag is looked upon as the dark horse, but one will not be surprised if the CAC are hell bent on going for a younger coach, who understand the demands of the current game. There are numerous, which cite him as the overall favourite now.

Despite the former India cricketer having no experience at the international level as coach, him knowing most of the players in the dressing room after having played alongside them could titl things in his favour.

However, if they are looking for a foreigner, there can be no best person other than Tom Moody. He belongs to the mould of Gary Kirsten, who was known for doing his task silenty. His coaching experience at the highest level and his master tactician ability should do wonders for the Indian team.

It seems to be his dream to land the India job as he has always thrown his applications for the post, only to be ignored after the final hurdle.This time around, his time may have finally arrived after a few misses.

Irrespective of who is appointed as the coach of the Indian team, the person needs to understand the pressure, which the job brings to the table. It is the most demanding job for a reason in world cricket.