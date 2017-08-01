I'm positive about the fact that the current Indian team can do things that probably no other Indian team has done before - @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/LUek9yJYav — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2017

"This team can do things that no other Indian team has done," Ravi Shastri says in the lead up to the second Test of the three match series against Sri Lanka. The newly-appointed India coach was referring to Virat Kohli-led India team's chances of repeating their heroics at home in overseas conditions.

One thing that must have strongly worked in favour of Shastri during the tightly-contested coach selection interview that took place earlier this year is his ability to motivate the team.

A lot is being spoken about how the former India captain's pep talk during his tenure as Team Director helped India come from behind and win a historic Test series in Sri Lanka in 2015.

Doubts, though, were raised over Shastri's technical expertise after the Cricket Advisory Committee also recommended batting and bowling consultants for the Indian team. Quite a few even went on to say that the World Cup-winning all-rounder would only play the role of a mentor in the team, leaving the technical aspects to the support staff.

However, Shastri seems to be proving his critics wrong. India successfully put behind the 2015 Galle loss and came out firing on all cylinders at the same venue during their 304-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test that ended on Saturday, July 29.

Kohli's men amassed 840 runs in the match, which proved too much for Rangana Herath's side, who failed to even cross India's first innings score of 600 after batting twice.

While scoring runs had not been a big concern for Team India during Anil Kumble's reign as well, the ease with which the batsmen got their runs in Galle was a positive sign.

New training routine

If early signs are anything to go by, it is Shastri's little tweak in the training pattern that has helped Kohli and co. dominate the opposition.

Shastri has made sure all the Indian batsmen warm up before going out to bat. Notably, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund had reached Galle earlier than the rest of the team and had a hit at the nets.

While the two openers were in business, Cheteshwar Pujara spent some time at the nets, followed by captain Kohli.

And the results of the new practice routine was there to be seen.

Hello Colombo! #TeamIndia make their way to the nets for their practice session ahead of the 2nd Test #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/GTvCj8iUjm — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2017

Dhawan, who returned to the Test side after an eight-month hiatus, never looked like he had been out of action in the longer format. In just 168 balls and inside three sessions on the opening day, the Delhi dasher smashed 190 runs to give India the early control.

Pujara continued his golden run with another big score -- 153, after which Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin chipped in. In the second innings, skipper Kohli got back to scoring ways with a ton and back-up opener Mukund made his opportunity count with a solid 81.

Shastri reportedly wants his team to retain the top spot in ICC Test rankings. With overseas tours to South Africa and England coming their way in the ongoing season, the newly-appointed coach is doing his bit to make sure the team is ready to shed their "poor travellers" tag.