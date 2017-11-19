Shashi Tharoor and Manushi Chhillar
Shashi Tharoor and Manushi ChhillarReuters/NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

A tweet by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Manushi Chhillar, who made India proud by winning Miss World 2017 title, has irked Twitterati. However, the Congress MP apologised for his shameful" tweet.

In an apparent attempt to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his demonetisation scheme, Tharoor made a sarcastic tweet and involved Manushi's name in it. But his choice of words did not go down well with most of his followers, who criticised him for the same.

"What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!" he tweeted.

Soon, series of tweets started pouring in slamming the Congress leader. Twitterati found the tweet to be extremely disrespectful and misogynistic. Although Tharoor later made another tweet, praising the Miss World, it did not help much.

"What a terrific answer by this bright young woman -- a real credit to Indian values! #missworldmanushi" he tweeted sharing the winning answer that Manushi had made before winning the title. However, many felt that his second tweet was just an attempt to cover up the previous "distasteful" one.

Eventually, Tharoor gave in to the criticism and made another tweet, apologising for his words.

"Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill!" Tharoor tweeted.

Tharoor, who is otherwise popular for his intellectual tweets, made a below-par tweet for reasons unknown but Twitterati is never merciful towards such goof-ups.

Meanwhile, Manushi has been receiving congratulatory words from all ends. The diva won millions of hearts with her beauty and intellect. She has brought the Miss World crown back to India after 17 long years.