A tweet by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Manushi Chhillar, who made India proud by winning Miss World 2017 title, has irked Twitterati. However, the Congress MP apologised for his shameful" tweet.

In an apparent attempt to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his demonetisation scheme, Tharoor made a sarcastic tweet and involved Manushi's name in it. But his choice of words did not go down well with most of his followers, who criticised him for the same.

"What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!" he tweeted.

Soon, series of tweets started pouring in slamming the Congress leader. Twitterati found the tweet to be extremely disrespectful and misogynistic. Although Tharoor later made another tweet, praising the Miss World, it did not help much.

"What a terrific answer by this bright young woman -- a real credit to Indian values! #missworldmanushi" he tweeted sharing the winning answer that Manushi had made before winning the title. However, many felt that his second tweet was just an attempt to cover up the previous "distasteful" one.

Eventually, Tharoor gave in to the criticism and made another tweet, apologising for his words.

"Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill!" Tharoor tweeted.

How sexist and disrespectful and misogynistic to compare a woman to chillar...Is this the real @ShashiTharoor ? — Anjali (@anjalimpm) November 19, 2017

This just shows how you look at women! Chillar is Manushi's Family name and not something to make fun of! — Patla Adnan Sami (@patla_adnan) November 19, 2017

Where are twitter feminists and women's organisation... Your hero has just demeaned the value of Indian Women. Doesn't #MissWorld2017 Represent modern Indian women — Bharatvarsh? (@Hindu__Rashtra) November 19, 2017

So this is your attitude towards women. Shame on you. Show some respect to women atleast on your tweets. We proud of her — Divya Nandakumar (@divyananda_) November 19, 2017

And that is how all notions of Mr.Tharoor's "sophistication" is butchered by the man himself. It seems the Brits who taught him farrago could not remove the filth. ?? — Swati Turtle (@sway_hi) November 19, 2017

Who do you think you are making fun of ? India or an Indian surname ? Both in bad taste .??? — A Modest Indian (@AModestIndian) November 19, 2017

Tharoor, who is otherwise popular for his intellectual tweets, made a below-par tweet for reasons unknown but Twitterati is never merciful towards such goof-ups.

Meanwhile, Manushi has been receiving congratulatory words from all ends. The diva won millions of hearts with her beauty and intellect. She has brought the Miss World crown back to India after 17 long years.