Indian politician and author Shashi Tharoor is well-known when is comes to quick-witted repartee and his loquaciousness.

The former diplomat became an internet sensation when his speech during a debate at the Oxford Union went viral on the social media two years ago.

The full-time MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram made headlines in international press when he talked about how the British owed reparations to India in the Oxford debate titled "This house believes Britain owes reparations to her former colonies."

The author of An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India has become internet's favourite child once again, as videos of a question on the British influence in India is going viral yet again.

Tharoor was recently attending the Melbourne Writers Festivals 2017 in Australia where he was asked if India did not benefit from the intangible values of the British, as it reportedly imbibed skills in the field of engineering, infrastructure and education.

Responding to the question, the MP seemed to "school" the person who asked the question with information of the utter destruction the British left India in during its colonial rule.

He explained how the British did more harm than good during its rule over India and how they plundered one of the richest countries in the world for 200 years, and left it as a poor third-world country after their rule ended.

Check his quick retort here, which is winning million of hearts: