The news of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor's death came as a shocker for the nation. Along with many celebrities and politicians, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also expressed his grief on the demise of the legend. However, Tharoor got the shock of his life when he started to receive condolence calls for his death!

While it is Shashi Kapoor who actually passed away on Monday evening, some confusion erupted on social media after a news channel mistakenly claimed that Shashi Tharoor — a Congress MP — had died.

Times Now mistakenly tweeted from is official handle: "Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar remembering Shashi Tharoor on his sad demise said he is one producer who got parallel cinema on the front."

Many started trolling the channel soon, but some apparently thought it is Tharoor who had actually passed away. The politician came up with a tweet saying his office has been getting "condolence calls".

"We're getting condolence calls in the office! Reports of my demise are, if not exaggerated, at least premature. @TimesNow #ShashiKapoor," Tharoor tweeted, channelling American writer Mark Twain and his reaction to reports of his own death.

After Tharoor reacted to the big blunder made by the channel, the latter came up with an apology on Twitter. However, the damage was already done as some people actually got confused between Shashi Kapoor and Shashi Tharoor.

Some started tweeting that Tharoor died, and some others tweeted Kapoor died but with the picture of the politician.

Some apparently tweeted "RIP Shashi Tharoor" in an attempt to mock Times Now.

However, there are some who maybe actually thought the politician had breathed his last. Indeed this one blunder created a lot of confusion on Twitter.

Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. He was suffering from a chest infection, for which he was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night. He succumbed to the illness on Monday evening.