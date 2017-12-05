Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Monday. He was 79. His funeral and last rite rituals will took place today at 12 PM at Santacruz Hindu crematorium.

About a dozen policemen draped the actor's body in tricolour, which was later removed for the rituals. This was followed by a minute's silence. The veteran actor was given a state funeral, which was held amid massive security. He was honoured with a three gun salute in the presence of family and film fraternity members.

#Mumbai: Ranbir and Rajiv Kapoor attend the last rites ceremony of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor at Santacruz crematorium. pic.twitter.com/UQ69dPHUAR — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017

#Mumbai: Actors Saif Ali Khan & Abhishek Bachchan attend the last rites ceremony of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor at Santacruz crematorium. pic.twitter.com/xcJcEPOVuk — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017

The sky in Mumbai cries as a legend is no longer among it's people ☔️ #ShashiKapoor funeral: @SrBachchan @iamsrk #SaifAliKhan #RanbirKapoor and others pay their last respects A post shared by Ishu Samar Live ? (@ishusamar_live) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:32am PST

#ShahRukhKhan arrives at #ShashiKapoor's funeral in #Mumbai #LIVE A post shared by Bollywood Hungama? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:27pm PST

#Mumbai: Last rites ceremony of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor being performed at Santacruz crematorium. pic.twitter.com/nrlmhbpQsu — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017

#RanbirKapoor & @saif_alikan came together for the funeral of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor #SaifAliKhan #kapoors #funeral #bollywoodstar A post shared by SpotboyE (@spotboye) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:59pm PST

Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan Snapped as they arrive for the last rites of legendary actor #ShashiKapoor #rip #movies #mumbai #india #amitabhbachchan #abhishekbachchan A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:03pm PST

Rishi and Randhir Kapoor at Shashi Kapoor house.. #RIP #shashikapoor #tuesday A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:00pm PST

Mumbai: Mortal remains of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor being taken for last rites ceremony from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. pic.twitter.com/83XMSNw9Sj — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017

Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor are the first ones to reach.

Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah are early visitors at #ShashiKapoor's last rites pic.twitter.com/XbuqWx5Yqq — NDTV Movies (@moviesndtv) December 5, 2017

A number of celebrities reached the Kapoor residence as soon as the news broke. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Neetu Kapoor and many others were spotted as they offered their condolences to the family.

Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor snapped at Shashi Kapoor house...The last rites of the legendary Actor will happen around 12 in the noon today #RIP #shashikapoor #tuesday A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

Born in 1938, Shashi Kapoor — brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor— carried forward the legacy of his father, the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.

R.I.P. Shashi Kapoor... honored to have photographed this iconic Bollywood actor. #shashikapoor A post shared by MARK BENNINGTON (@markbennington) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:14pm PST

Kapoor was the recipient of three National film awards and was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan by the the Government of India for his contributions to Art-Cinema in 2011. In 2015, he was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award making him the third member of the Kapoor clan after Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor to receive the highest award in Indian Cinema.

Kapoor and wife Jennifer Kendal together led to the foundation of the iconic Prithvi Theatre in November 1978 which currently lies in the heart of the Mumbai city. His wife died of cancer in 1984.

Kapoor appeared in 116 films out of which he played the protagonist in 61 of the movies.

The actor is survived by his three children: Karan, Kunal and Sanjana Kapoor.