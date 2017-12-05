Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Monday. He was 79. His funeral and last rite rituals will took place today at 12 PM at Santacruz Hindu crematorium.
About a dozen policemen draped the actor's body in tricolour, which was later removed for the rituals. This was followed by a minute's silence. The veteran actor was given a state funeral, which was held amid massive security. He was honoured with a three gun salute in the presence of family and film fraternity members.
#Mumbai: Ranbir and Rajiv Kapoor attend the last rites ceremony of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor at Santacruz crematorium. pic.twitter.com/UQ69dPHUAR— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017
#Mumbai: Actors Saif Ali Khan & Abhishek Bachchan attend the last rites ceremony of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor at Santacruz crematorium. pic.twitter.com/xcJcEPOVuk— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017
#Mumbai: Last rites ceremony of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor being performed at Santacruz crematorium. pic.twitter.com/nrlmhbpQsu— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017
#Mumbai: #ShashiKapoor's mortal remains being taken to Santacruz crematorium for last rites. pic.twitter.com/m783TGjwIA— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017
#Mumbai: Actors arrived at Prithvi House to pay respect to #ShashiKapoor. pic.twitter.com/EBtby05N0b— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017
Mumbai: Mortal remains of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor being taken for last rites ceremony from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. pic.twitter.com/83XMSNw9Sj— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017
Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor are the first ones to reach.
Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah are early visitors at #ShashiKapoor's last rites pic.twitter.com/XbuqWx5Yqq— NDTV Movies (@moviesndtv) December 5, 2017
A number of celebrities reached the Kapoor residence as soon as the news broke. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Neetu Kapoor and many others were spotted as they offered their condolences to the family.
Born in 1938, Shashi Kapoor — brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor— carried forward the legacy of his father, the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.
Kapoor was the recipient of three National film awards and was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan by the the Government of India for his contributions to Art-Cinema in 2011. In 2015, he was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award making him the third member of the Kapoor clan after Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor to receive the highest award in Indian Cinema.
Kapoor and wife Jennifer Kendal together led to the foundation of the iconic Prithvi Theatre in November 1978 which currently lies in the heart of the Mumbai city. His wife died of cancer in 1984.
Kapoor appeared in 116 films out of which he played the protagonist in 61 of the movies.
The actor is survived by his three children: Karan, Kunal and Sanjana Kapoor.