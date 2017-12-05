Shashi Kapoor
ANI

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Monday. He was 79. His funeral and last rite rituals will took place today at 12 PM at Santacruz Hindu crematorium.

About a dozen policemen draped the actor's body in tricolour, which was later removed for the rituals. This was followed by a minute's silence. The veteran actor was given a state funeral, which was held amid massive security. He was honoured with a three gun salute in the presence of family and film fraternity members.

#ShahRukhKhan arrives at #ShashiKapoor's funeral in #Mumbai #LIVE

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama? (@realbollywoodhungama) on

Rishi and Randhir Kapoor at Shashi Kapoor house.. #RIP #shashikapoor #tuesday

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Shashi Kapoor ambulance
Shashi Kapoor dead bodyABP Channel YouTube

Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor are the first ones to reach.

A number of celebrities reached the Kapoor residence as soon as the news broke. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Neetu Kapoor and many others were spotted as they offered their condolences to the family.

Born in 1938, Shashi Kapoor — brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor— carried forward the legacy of his father, the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor.

R.I.P. Shashi Kapoor... honored to have photographed this iconic Bollywood actor. #shashikapoor

A post shared by MARK BENNINGTON (@markbennington) on

Kapoor was the recipient of three National film awards and was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan by the the Government of India for his contributions to Art-Cinema in 2011. In 2015, he was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award making him the third member of the Kapoor clan after Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor to receive the highest award in Indian Cinema.

Kapoor and wife Jennifer Kendal together led to the foundation of the iconic Prithvi Theatre in November 1978 which currently lies in the heart of the Mumbai city. His wife died of cancer in 1984.

Kapoor appeared in 116 films out of which he played the protagonist in 61 of the movies.

The actor is survived by his three children: Karan, Kunal and Sanjana Kapoor.