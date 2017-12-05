Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday, December 4, at 79, after prolonged kidney ailment and old age at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

"Shashi Kapoor passed away at 5:15 pm. We all very sad about it. He had kidney problems," his nephew and actor Randhir Kapoor told Indian Express.

As soon as the news of his death broke, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Dutt reached Shashi Kapoor's residence to condole his death. The funeral will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday, December 5, and is being attended by the film fraternity including Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah among others.

Shashi Kapoor had ruled the silver screen in the 70's and 80's and is best known for his acting in Deewar, Namak Halal, Trishul, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Shaan among others.

Besides Bollywood celebrities - Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pulkit Samrat, Shabana Azmi, Sushmita Sen, Boman Irani, Arbaaz Khan and others - remembered the contribution of Shashi Kapoor on Twitter, several television celebrities also took to Twitter to mourn the death of Shashi Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt Twitter post for the deceased actor, with whom he had worked in several movies.

TV actors Karan Patel, Nakuul Mehta, Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Dahiya, Saumya Tandon, Mohsin Khan and others condoled the legend's death.

Ekta Kapoor: "The king of romance, whose charm left every woman in awe. The jewel of our industry #ShashiKapoor ji is no more. You will be missed Sir. RIP"

Vivek Dahiya: "An inspiration and reference point for all aspiring actors. #ShashiKapoor, personified charm & grace. His performances carved in my memory forever, especially Deewar & that heartfelt line.."Mere pass Maa Hai." #RIP #AnEndOFAnEra"

I was once told that he showed up as audience at one of our stagings at Prithvi. That pretty much has been the high point of my career, yet. Thank you for your movies & keeping it real in the times of adrenalin charged angry young men. #ShashiKapoor — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 4, 2017 Few places can never be filled by anyone. His perfection in movies and theatres cannot be replaced. Will miss the legend #RIP ShashiKapoor! pic.twitter.com/BPO5LVOBVw — adaa khan (@adaa1nonly) December 4, 2017

Devoleena Bhattacharjee said in a statement: "An era of great cinema belongs to him and will always do so. RIP respected Shashi Kapoor Sir."

Kunal Jaisingh: "RIP Shashi Kapoor sir. I feel he was and always will remain the coolest, most good looking hero ever! He is inspiring for all who dream to be an actor."

Tejasswi Prakash: "We can never forget Shashi kapoor sir and his contribution to Indian cinema and his acting can never be forgotten. An actor who inspired us with his smile."

Suyaash Rai: "Legendary actor and heartthrob, Actor Shashi Kapoor a talented soul. Rest in peace Sir. Thank you for giving us some iconic movies and songs!"

Shubhangi Atre: "Actor Shashi Kapoor, The great artistes not only inspire but also inseminate the hearts and minds. His talent will always remain and keep inspiring. And we shall forever celebrate it. Thank you sir, RIP"

Mahika Sharma: "I was madly in love with his smile and look. His contribution to our entertainment industry will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace Shashi Kapoor sir."

Rakhi Sawant: "I'm very much saddened by the demise of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor ji and he was my favourite. His contribution to Indian Cinema is monumental. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and fans. May his soul rest in peace."