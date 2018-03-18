Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor - one of the most charismatic, handsome and finest actors of the Indian cinema is not with us anymore. He passed away at the age of 79 after prolonged illness on December 4, 2017. But he will always remain alive in our hearts.

Kapoor, who was born on March 18, 1938, carried forward the legacy of his father and legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor. He had received three National Film Awards. He was also honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 for his contributions to art cinema. After Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor was the third member of the Kapoor clan to receive the highest award in Indian cinema -- Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Kapoor along with his wife Jennifer Kendal laid the foundation of the iconic Prithvi Theatre in November 1978.

On Shashi Kapoor's 80th birth anniversary, let's revisit some of the rare and unseen moments of his life.