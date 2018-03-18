Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor - one of the most charismatic, handsome and finest actors of the Indian cinema is not with us anymore. He passed away at the age of 79 after prolonged illness on December 4, 2017. But he will always remain alive in our hearts.
Kapoor, who was born on March 18, 1938, carried forward the legacy of his father and legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor. He had received three National Film Awards. He was also honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 for his contributions to art cinema. After Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor was the third member of the Kapoor clan to receive the highest award in Indian cinema -- Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Kapoor along with his wife Jennifer Kendal laid the foundation of the iconic Prithvi Theatre in November 1978.
On Shashi Kapoor's 80th birth anniversary, let's revisit some of the rare and unseen moments of his life.
@shashikapoor.fc @shashikapoor_fc #?shashikapoor?#?shashikapoor? #shashikapoor #shashikapoorfc #shashikapoorji #shashikapoorfans #shashikapoorfanclub #shashikapoorlovers #shashikapoormylove #shashikapoormyking #kapoor #kapoors #kapoorandsons #kapoorfamily #king #kingofbollywood #bollywood #bollywoodactor #actor #kingofmyheart #mylove #myking #шашикапур #болливуд #красавчик #красавец #король #fanazerbaijan #ferishashi #ferishashikhanna
@shashikapoor.fc @shashikapoor_fc #?shashikapoor?#?shashikapoor? #shashikapoor #shashikapoorfc #shashikapoorji #shashikapoorfans #shashikapoorfanclub #shashikapoorlovers #shashikapoormylove #shashikapoormyking #kapoor #kapoors #kapoorandsons #kapoorfamily #king #kingofbollywood #bollywood #bollywoodactor #actor #kingofmyheart #mylove #myking #шашикапур #болливуд #красавчик #красавец #король #fanazerbaijan #ferishashi #ferishashikhanna
3 BROTHERS @shashikapoor.fc #rajkapoor #shammikapoor @shashikapoor.fc @shashikapoor_fc #?shashikapoor?#?shashikapoor? #shashikapoor #shashikapoorfc #shashikapoorji #shashikapoorfans #shashikapoorfanclub #shashikapoorlovers #shashikapoormylove #shashikapoormyking #kapoor #kapoors #kapoorandsons #kapoorfamily #king #kingofbollywood #bollywood #bollywoodactor #actor #kingofmyheart #mylove #myking #шашикапур #болливуд #красавчик #красавец #король #fanazerbaijan #ferishashi #ferishashikhanna
❌ ?? DO NOT STEAL PHOTOS, VIDEOS ?? ❌ @shashikapoor_fc #?shashikapoor?#?shashikapoor? #shashikapoor #shashikapoorfc #shashikapoorji #shashikapoorfans #shashikapoorfanclub #shashikapoorlovers #shashikapoormylove #shashikapoormyking #kapoor #kapoors #kapoorandsons #kapoorfamily #king #kingofbollywood #bollywood #bollywoodactor #actor #kingofmyheart #mylove #myking #шашикапур #болливуд #красавчик #красавец #король #fanazerbaijan #ferishashi #ferishashikhanna
❌ ?? DO NOT STEAL PHOTOS, VIDEOS ?? ❌ @shashikapoor_fc #?shashikapoor?#?shashikapoor? #shashikapoor #shashikapoorfc #shashikapoorji #shashikapoorfans #shashikapoorfanclub #shashikapoorlovers #shashikapoormylove #shashikapoormyking #kapoor #kapoors #kapoorandsons #kapoorfamily #king #kingofbollywood #bollywood #bollywoodactor #actor #kingofmyheart #mylove #myking #шашикапур #болливуд #красавчик #красавец #король #fanazerbaijan #ferishashi #ferishashikhanna
#Kapoor and sons. Follow @bollywoodirect For More Updates. . . . . . . . . . #bollywood #bollywoodirect #instabollywood #rajkapoor #shammikapoor #shashikapoor #rishikapoor #rajivkapoor #randhirkapoor #ranbirkapoor #karismakapoor #karisma #kareena #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #ranbir #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactor #neetusingh #neetukapoor #riddhimakapoorsahni
Remembering the thespian of Indian cinema, actor-filmmaker Shashi kapoor on his 80th birth anniversary. (18/03) Shashi Kapoor is the handsome star whose chocolaty looks and boyish features have charmed generations. Follow @bollywoodirect For More Updates. . . . . . . . #bollywood #bollywoodirect #instabollywood
Remembering #ShashiKapoor Ji on his 80th birth anniversary. In this photo, he is seen with the cast & crew of Awara (1951) at the premiere. Music Directors Shankar, Jaikishan, Raj Kapoor, Lyricist Shailendra, Lata Mangeshkar, Nargis, and others. Can you spot him? Follow @bollywoodirect For More Updates. . . . . . . . #bollywood #bollywoodirect #instabollywood #rishikapoor #shammikapoor #ranbirkapoor #karisma #karismakapoor #kareena #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan
Remembering #ShashiKapoor Ji on his 80th birth anniversary. #PrithviTheatres on tour in Ahmedabad~ #ShashiKapoor with mother Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor, father #PrithviRajKapoor and Nand Kishore Kapoor, Prithviraj Sahab's cousin. Follow @bollywoodirect For More Updates. . . . . . . . #bollywood #bollywoodirect #instabollywood #shammikapoor #rajkapoor #ranbirkapoor #rishikapoor #karisma #karismakapoor #kareena #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan
Prayers, Respect & Tribute to Shashi Kapoor (Balbir Prithviraj Kapoor, 18 March 1938, Calcutta, Bengal Presidency, British India.) Raffles Singapore has ongoing restoration programme since last year with a planned reopening in the second half of 2018. Hotel Timeline - A Brief Chronology of RAFFLES HOTEL on the safety wall of the construction is indeed a great tribute to many legends! Can't be a better day than this to put it on Instagram. Happy Birthday ? Sir ! @karankapoor_photographer @sanjna.junoon #shashikapoor #raffleshotel #bollywood