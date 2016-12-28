Sharwanand's Shatamanam Bhavathi has cleared the formalities of the censor board and it is now gearing up to clash with Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni at the box office during the Sankranti festival.

Shatamanam Bhavathi is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). The producer held a special screening of the film for the officials of the regional censor board, who were impressed with the movie and have given it a 'U' certificate. Raju wrote on the Twitter account of his production house: "#ShatamanamBhavati censored with U certificate. సంక్రాంతి పండుగ కి కలుద్దాం."

Anupama Parameswaran, who is playing the female lead alongside Sharwanand, is all thrilled over Shatamanam Bhavathi getting a clean 'U' certificate. She also tweeted: #shatamanambhavathi with a clean "U" Let's celebrate this sankranthi together

In a statement released to the media, Dil Raju says that the movie is set to be a Sankranti treat. "Shathamanam Bhavathi is a beautiful family entertainer that explores the relationship between a grandfather and his grandson. Mickey has given excellent tunes and the audio has become a big hit. The film will have a Pongal release," reads his statement.

The producer says that the film is set to be a grand treat for the family audience. "Shathamanam Bhavathi is going to be a wholesome family entertainer for the festive season and we expect the film to bring our banner as much fame as Bommarillu did," Dil Raju added.

Sharwanand and Anupama Parameshwaran are playing the lead roles in Satish Vegesna-directed movie Shatamanam Bhavathi, while Prakash Raj and Jayasudha appear in key roles. Its promos have impressed the viewers. Scheduled to be released on 14 January 2017, the film is set to give tough competition for other most-awaited big ticket films like Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni.