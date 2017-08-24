Stern preventive measures have to be taken to contain transmission of viral diseases. Maintaining a clean environment, avoiding contaminated food and water and sanitising surroundings is essential, but it is easier said than done. There are several ways in which viral diseases transmit, but it is possible to avoid getting infected with right precautions.

Given the rise in pollution in India, the need for fresh air inside the house has become a basic necessity. For that very reason, air purifiers with advanced capabilities are becoming popular.

International Business Times, India, had the chance to briefly test Sharp's latest air purifier with mosquito catcher. Over a period of one week, we had the chance to tested Sharp FP-FM40L-B's capabilities and here's what we think of it.

Firstly, the design of the Sharp air purifier is minimalistic and easily complements any lifestyle. It is lightweight so it can be moved around without much effort. The plastic build doesn't feel cheap and it can be flaunted in the living room without disrupting the interior look. The front cover can be removed easily by pulling it from the bottom. This is required to replace or clean the air filters and change the glue sheet for mosquitoes.

There are various buttons on the purifier itself to toggle between different modes. The standard power on/off button is found on the extreme right of the top cover. There is a button called Haze which activates high-power purification of the surroundings. This mode is recommended for first time setup and when the house has been left empty for many days without the purifier.

The Mode button allows you to toggle between the speeds of the fan, but we'd suggest you keep it at auto for optimum performance. Finally, on the extreme left is the button for mosquito catcher which can be activated by pressing for 3 seconds.

Towards the front, there is a light strip, which illuminates blue on the left and green on the right. These indications are for plasmacluster and dust signs.

But the Sharp air purifier is much more than the looks. Anyone buying an air purifier would like to know how efficiently it justifies its price tag. Sharp FP-FM40L-B doesn't come cheap, but it sure makes up for the high price tag with a bundle of advanced features to keep your surroundings safe in viral diseases-prone areas.

Firstly, the purifier was mostly sitting in a 10 by 20 ft room with ample ventilation. During the review, the windows were shut and the entrance was open all the time. With that, the purifier managed to efficiently clean the air and the difference could be felt while walking in and out of the room.

When we shifted the purifier to the living room, the efficiency level dropped as the area was much bigger than the bedroom. But it managed to keep the surroundings effectively clean as compared to the distant areas in an L-shaped living room measuring about 500 sq ft.

The dust levels were drastically brought down by the air purifier, so if anyone is allergic to dust can certainly feel the difference with Sharp FP-FM40L-B in their homes. The HEPA filter purifies the air and eliminates smoke, pollen and dust with efficiency. All of these functions happen without any sound of the fan. This a good thing as for some fan sound can be a disturbance during bedtime.

In addition to the air purifying, the Sharp FP-FM40L-B comes with an efficient mosquito catcher. The air intake from the side filters and the UV light attracts mosquitoes and traps them onto a strong glue sheet. At the end of the review, we found one or two mosquitoes trapped into that sheet, however, the testing area was free from mosquitoes.

Verdict

Sharp FP-FM40L-B is priced at Rs. 26,000 and available online via Amazon India. During our testing, we found the purifier more effective in a 200 sq ft area than in a 500 sq ft space. It is more impactful in compact places.

In case your home is usually exposed to a lot of dust or has too many mosquitoes, investing in Sharp FP-FM40L-B is a sound choice. The filters, with normal usage, can last up to one year. Replacements are also available on Amazon.

While the Sharp FP-FM40L-B is quite efficient in what it does, pricing makes it less attractive. In fact, it lacks smart features like mobile app support, which Xiaomi offers in its much-cheaper Mi Air Purifier 2 priced at Rs. 9,999. Sharp has a tough competition ahead and it won't be a cakewalk to exceed targets if it maintains the same pricing strategy.