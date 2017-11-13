Sharad Malhotra is a popular name in the television industry with a huge fan base. But the actor garnered more popularity as television queen Divyanka Tripathi's ex-beau.

After the ugly breakup with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Sharad has been in a steady relationship with actress Pooja Bisht for over two years now.

While fans must be eagerly waiting for Sharad's wedding, it seems the actor is not yet ready to take the plunge. "Like every couple, we too have had ugly fights, but are stable now. That Pooja is a part of this industry has both pros and cons. The advantage is that she understands the timings, erratic schedules and stress an actor has to deal with. The downside is that we end up talking about work whenever we are together," the Times of India quoted the actor as saying.

But don't get disappointed fans! The Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki actor has revealed that he may get married by next year if his relationship continues to remain smooth. Does he mean that he isn't sure about Pooja at the moment?

Well, Sharad says, "I am a little marriage-phobic because a couple of my friends have had turbulent relationships. Mental stability is what I am looking for. So, if everything remains smooth, you might hear wedding bells next year. Marriage is about two people making a choice."

"For me, happiness is peace of mind, and I get that when I am content with the work I am doing. Peace and harmony in personal space are also extremely important. In my personal space, I want to be wanted — I guess after working hard the entire day, all of us would want to go to a happy relationship. So, at the moment, I am at peace," he added.

Sharad and Pooja met through common friends and started dating a few months later. Pooja had participated in the Miss Diva 2015 beauty pageant and was crowned Miss Congeniality.