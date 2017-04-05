Though actress Ahaana Krisha, the eldest daughter of Malayalam actor Krishna Kumar, is just one movie old, she has been making her presence felt by being active on social media. The 21-year-old actress has now grabbed the attention of netizens for sharing a video on Facebook that shows her dancing with her two sisters, Diya Krishna and Ishaani Krishna.

The killer dance moves of the three young girls performing to the popular song Shape of You by Ed Sheeran have impressed the social media users, who are all praise for Krishna Kumar's daughters. The video, shared on Ahaana's Facebook page with the caption, "Tune of the season got us like ☺ [sic]" has gone viral, registering over 93,000 views in less than 20 hours of hitting the cyber space.

Many celebrities, including Pearle Maaney and Ranjini Haridas, have shared the video, appreciating the girls for celebrating life and womanhood.

Pearle Maaney

Soooper Amazing !!!! ❤️

Introducing "The Charlie's Angels of Kerala"

Ahaana Krishnaand her sisters #Daughters #Actor #Krishnakumar

Ranjini Haridas

This dancing video brought a smile to my face .Here is to three sisters celebrating life and womanhood in the way it's meant to be .Dancing right through KK Chetta ..your girls are all so beautiful and talented

After Ahaana, will Krishna's daughters Diya and Ishaani too make her mark in Mollywood?

On the acting career front, Ahaana, who made her debut opposite Farhaan Faasil in Rajeev Ravi's directorial venture Njn Steve Lopez, will be next seen opposite young star Nivin Pauly. The duo shares the screen space in Premam-fame Althaf Salim's debut directorial venture, Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela (A break in the land of crabs). The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Mukesh, Siju Wilson, Krishna Sankar, Sharafudheen, Saiju Kurup and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles. It is the second production venture of Nivin after the blockbuster movie, Action Hero Biju.

Meanwhile, Krishna Kumar is awaiting the release of Mohanlal's much-anticipated war drama 1971 Beyond Borders, in which he plays the role of Havildar Sudarshan.

