Vishal's Thupparivaalan has possibly given a much-needed break for the actor, whose recent movies have failed to set the box office on fire. The film has been praised by critics as well as the audience. And as an icing on the cake, many celebrities have also lauded the Myssykin-directorial.

Ace filmmaker Shankar, who is now busy with India's costliest movie ever 2.0 aka Enthiran 2, has appreciated the film. After watching the Vishal-starrer at a special screening, he took to Twitter to share good words about the movie.

"Thupparivalan-an engaging thriller with Mysskin's unique style. Vishal's characterization n performance is good. Cheers to the whole team. [sic]" Shankar wrote.

Shankar has never shied away from praising good works. He often makes time to watch good movies and shares his views about the project. Hence, his post has not come as a surprise. However, his positive review is likely to boost the collection of the Tamil film.

Apart from Shankar, Vishnu Vishal, Lingusamy and many others have praised the film.

Thupparivaalan has reportedly grossed over Rs 10 crore in the opening weekend. With no big competition this week, the business is likely to remain stable.

Thupparivaalan is a detective action thriller in which Vishal and Prasanna have played the leads.

Saniyan Poongavanam (Vishal) gets a case that appears to be simple in the beginning, but he is stunned to see the involvement of people, who are smarter than him.

Prasanna plays his friend and colleague, whose character draws inspiration from Dr Watson in Sherlock Holmes, while Vinay Rai will be as seen the mastermind, whose role resembles Professor James Moriarty.

Mysskin has peppered the story of Thupparivaalan with anecdotes from poet and Independence activist Subramaniya Bharathi and Mahatma Gandhi.