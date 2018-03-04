The teaser of director Shankar's highly-anticipated movie 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has been leaked online and the shocked Rajini fans are now requesting social media users against sharing it.

The release of 2.0 was slated for April 27, but it was postponed due to delay in production. The makers are yet to announce the release date of its teaser. However, some miscreants have allegedly leaked it online and it has gone viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The leaked teaser of 2.0 is 44 seconds long and offers a glimpse at Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's sci-fi thriller. The stupendous visuals featured in this unfinished video has bowled over the fans of Rajinikanth and Shankar.

The movie 2.0 is made with a whopping budget of Rs 250 crore and the makers have taken utmost care in safeguarding the details of the movie. They have made sure that none carry mobile phones and other electronic items on the sets. But the miscreants have found their way out.

However, some fans of Rajinikanth and Shankar are upset with the miscreants, who leaked the teaser of 2.0. They say that those people spoiled the efforts of the director, who has put his sweat and blood in this multi-crore project. A few fans have requested people to delete the video.

Prashanth Rangaswamy‏ @itisprashanth

Teaser fullaa Green Screenum, Blue Screenum palla ilikuthu . Paavam shankar and team - this is the result of many months of sleepless nights for them . All gone in a single leak. Will definitely have impact on release and revenue . #2point0.

Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus

Shocking to know #2point0Teaser is leaked on-line.. Hope the team takes strict action on the culprits.. Usually, the team releases the official teaser immediately to contain the damage.. Not sure, if the teaser is fully ready now or if the timing is right to release it now..

Ramkumar‏ @RamVJ2412

The vision of a man who had put his sweat & blood 4 so many years has been shattered by one motherfucker who leaked the teaser!! I wish CG work should be completed by now and they can release it officially soon.. Whatever,it's gonna be SHANKAR sir RAGE #2Point0

Bharathதல‏ @viswasambharath