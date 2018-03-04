Soundarya Rajinikanth is upset over the teaser leak of Shankar's 2.0. She has now slammed the miscreants, who released the video, for misusing social media.

The movie 2.0 is one of the most-talked-about Indian movies and Rajinikanth's fans are desperately waiting for its release. The producers have been extra careful about the content and they have not allowed any member of the unit to carry mobile phones or any electronic device.

But some miscreants managed to get their hands on an unfinished video of the movie. They have allegedly leaked a 44-second-long teaser on the internet. Within no time, the leaked footage made its way to the social media and spread like wildfire on Twitter and Facebook. The makers are shocked over the develpoment.

Soundarya, the daughter of Rajinikanth, took to Twitter to blast the miscreants. She tweeted, "Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium."

Many people from the Tamil film industry are shocked over the leak of the footage of 2.0 and expressed serious concerns over misusing social media. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, "Shocked to hear that #2point0 teaser has been leaked online by some miscreants. This kind of criminal adventurism should be stopped and strict action taken against the offenders."

Sathish Kumar M tweeted, "#2Point0 Teaser Leaked..#Kaala Teaser was also leaked & Launch was preponed. Technology spoils- our excitement sometimes"

Balaji Gopal tweeted, "Digital platform is brutal and you can't remove or hide contents once leaked. Questions should be asked is how come an unfinished trailer be shown on a public platform where one have time to shoot it??? #2Point0."