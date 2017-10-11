Director Shankar Shanmugham‏ has unveiled the first look of actress Amy Jackson from Rajinikanth's much-awaited movie 2.0, which is a sequel to Endhiran/Robot.

Amy Jackson is playing the female lead in the multilingual film 2.0. The film-goers were eagerly waiting to know the details of her role and look in the movie. Shankar took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to release her first look. Meanwhile, the director also informed that he will start the song shoot today.

Besides posting the first look poster of Amy Jackson, Shankar tweeted: "#2point0 song shoot starts today."

The movie 2.0 is reportedly made with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, which is bigger than that of the India's costliest film Baahubali 2. The movie is being shot in the 3D format. The producers released the making video of 2.0 - 3D Featurette on October 7 and this clip has got superb response with its views count reaching 4,453,482 in 4 days.

Talking about the 3D shooting of 2.0, director Shankar says, "This film has been shot in 3D not for the sake of it, but the script demanded the technology. Lot of Hollywood films are shot in 2D and later they convert it to 3D formats in the post production. But this film has shot in 3D directly."

Nirav Shah, the director of photography, says, "3D gets you right in the middle of the action and because we have not seen it so much in India, it's almost magical. Everything looks bigger. When you shooting for 2D, you are shooting a flat image, but when you do it for 3D, you are shooting a space. The depth that you can create using native 3D is brilliant.