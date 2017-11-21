Shankar and Vadivelu's upcoming movie Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei has reportedly landed in trouble after the producer lodged a complaint with the Nadigar Sangam against the film's leading man, accusing the actor of unprofessional behaviour.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Vadivelu has caused a lot of issues to the team — from demanding a hike from the agreed remuneration to delaying shoots over trivial reasons.

Vadivelu had apparently shown a lot of excitement when accepting Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei, but demanded more remuneration once the shooting commenced. The makers bowed down to his demand over the paycheque, but it was purportedly the beginning of many problems that followed.

A report on Indiaglitz claims Vadivelu went out of his way to remove some of the cast from the film. The comedian-turned-hero was unhappy with the costume designer selected by the team and asked the makers to bring in his pesonal costume designer.

As the investment had already crossed crores, the makers were unwilling to take any risk and agreed to all his demands. But Shankar, who is known for perfection, was unsatisfied with the costume designer's work and kicked him out of the film.

Irked by the development, Vadivelu decided to throw his weight behind the costume designer and boycotted the shooting, which came as the straw that broke the camel's back: The production house decided to take up the issue with the Nadigar Sangam.

Now, the Nadigar Sangam has sought an explanation from Vadivelu and is trying to find an amicable solution to the dispute.

Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei is a sequel to Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei. The Chimbudeven-directed film is bankrolled by Shankar's S Pictures.