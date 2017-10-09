Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will continue their quest for dominance in Japan as the duo start as top seeds at the Shanghai Masters, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament, starting October 9. Drawn in opposite halves, the two even have a chance of meeting for the fourth time this season.

World number one Nadal is heading into the tournament on the back of winning China Open in Beijing. The Spaniard decimated Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the final on Sunday, October 8, to win the sixth title of the ongoing season, in which he has won two majors - French Open and the US Open.

Nadal will start as the number one seed at the high-profile tournament, in which there is no dearth of top stars despite the absence of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stanislas Wawrinka.

The 31-year-old, who has received a first round bye, will face 21-year-old American, Jared Donaldson, in the second round on Wednesday, October 11. Drawn in the first half, Nadal is likely to face sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov, who he defeated in the China Open semi-final, in the quarter-final.

Fourth seed Marin Cilic, 13th seed Nick Kyrgios and seventh seed Pablo Carreno Busta are all in Nadal's half and one of them may go and meet the in-form Spaniard in the semi-final.

Federer-Zverev meeting on the cards

Second seed Federer showed he is still hungry for more when he finished Laver Cup last month, undefeated.

The 36-year-old, who has won two majors (Australian Open and Wimbledon) this year, will be keen on making his mark in Shanghai, which has one of the fastest hard courts in the circuit.

Federer will open his campaign in the second round against the winner of the first round match between Diego Schwartzman and Jordan Thompson.

While he is likely to meet eighth seed David Goffin in the quarter-final, a possible semi-final outing against Alexander Zverev, who defeated him in the final of Montreal, awaits the Swiss legend.

Live streaming and TV Coverage

Seeding information

1. Rafael Nadal 2. Roger Federer 3. Alexander Zverev 4. Marin Cilic 5. Dominic Thiem 6. Grigor Dimitrov 7. Pablo Carreno Busta 8. David Goffin 9. Roberto Bautista Agut 10. Sam Querrey 11. Kevin Anderson 12. John Isner 13. Nick Kyrgios 14. Jack Sock 15. Lucas Pouille 16. Juan Martin del Potro

Key matches on Wednesday, October 11