India's left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has the potential to be the "best leg spinner in the world", according to Australian legend Shane Warne.

Kuldeep was impressive in the recently conlcuded ODI series against Australia. He took a hat-trick against the Steve Smith-led side in Kolkata during the second ODI.

The 22-year-old has so far played two Tests, 11 ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals for India.

He made his senior international cricket debut in March this year, against Australia. He made instant impact in Dharamsala Test, picking four wickets.

Kuldeep again returned in the 50-over format to bamboozle the Australians last month. He took seven wickets in four games.

After watching Kuldeep's performances against his country, Warne took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to give his views on Kuldeep.

Warne said if Kuldeep remains patient he can challenge Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah to be the best in the world.

"If young Kuldeep remains patient when he's bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly," Warne wrote on his Twitter account.

The youngster thanked Warne as he wrote, "Will keep it in mind, thanks @ShaneWarne see you soon !".

Two years ago, Warne had hailed Yasir as the "best leg-spinner in the world".

"I have always been a fan since the first time I saw him a while ago – probably the best leg-spinner in the world, the way the ball comes out of his hand. It was a fantastic opportunity to work with Yasir. He is a wonderful bowler – beautiful – so we just worked on thinking who he has been having troubles with in the England side, some tactics and plans.

"He wants a bit more drift and bounce and little things that can help. I hope by the end of the series he will be bowling beautifully with a huge smile on his face," Warne had said.

Yasir has played 27 Tests, 17 ODIs and 2 T20Is. He has 157 Test and 18 ODI wickets.

Warne's words will act as huge motivation for Kuldeep, who will again bowl at the Australians in the three-match Twent20 International series starting Saturday (October 7).