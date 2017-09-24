Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne was engaged in a brawl with adult film actor Valerie Fox before hitting her in the face on Saturday, September 23, according to reports.

The 48-year-old former Australian cricketer, according to witnesses, hit Fox so hard that the latter fell on the floor clutching her face at Loulou's in Mayfair, central London. Notably, Warne has been staying in London for some time now

'Vile creature'

The porn star, who has appeared in more than a dozen adult films, has reportedly complained to the police. Fox also took to Twitter to lash out at Warne.

She called Warne, who is known for his colourful life filled with high-profile romances, a "vile creature" before warning the cricketer that he cannot use his fame to get away after assaulting a woman.

The 30-year-old also posted photos of her bruised face and an incident card she had submitted to the Westminster police station. "The crime we will investigate is assault," the card read.

Metropolitan police confirmed no arrests were made over the alleged assault, but that investigation was going on. The CCTV at the club is expected to provide key evidence to the incident.

"Detectives are investigating an allegation of assault alleged to have taken place in a nightclub on Hertford Street in Westminster in the early hours of Saturday," Metropolitan Police said, in a statement.

Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature. pic.twitter.com/RRnn3Ycfjp — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017 Absolutely traumatised by tonight's events, being a victim of assault is horrible and I thank the @metpoliceuk for their help & support. — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017 And no, I'm not lying. Just because you're famous doesn't mean you can hit women and get away with it. pic.twitter.com/dk7PPhTiCg — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

Notably, in 2005, Warne had a split with wife Simone Callahan, the mother of his three children, after being accused of cheating. He also was engaged to British actor Liz Hurley in 2010 before they parted ways in 2013.

Warne, who featured in 145 Test matches for Australia, is the second highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game with 708 scalps.

The leg-spinner finished his ODI career with 293 wickets from 194 matches.

Despite not featuring in T20Is, Warne went on to become one of the most astute captains in the shortest format of the game. The Victorian led Rajasthan Royals to glory in the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League in 2008.