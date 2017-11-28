The makers of upcoming Malayalam movie Eeda have released the official teaser of the romantic entertainer on Monday, November 27. The video features Shane Nigam and Nimisha Sajayan, who play the lead roles in the movie, written and directed by B Ajithkumar.

In less than 15 hours of hitting the internet, the 24-second video became trending on the third position on YouTube India with over 52,000 views. The movie is set in the north Malabar region of Kerala and in the teaser, the characters are heard saying "eeda" (that means here) multiple times.

With Eeda, actor Shane Nigam is back as a hero after his critically acclaimed performances in Kismath and C/o Saira Banu. The movie is the second project of Nimisha after the blockbuster Dileesh Pothan directorial Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Produced by Sharmila Rajaa in association with the banner Collective Phase One, Eeda also has Surabhi Lakshmi, Alencier Ley Lopez, P Balachandran, Sujith Sankar, Manikandan Achari, Shelly Kishore and Sudhi Koppa in significant roles. The movie is said to be an independent adaption of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Eeda, distributed by LJ Films, is expected to hit the screens on January 5.

Other top trending videos on YouTube

Interestingly, the top trending videos on YouTube at the time of reporting is Nivin Pauly's recently released Richie trailer and megastar Mammootty's Masterpiece teaser.

Watch the teaser of Eeda movie here: