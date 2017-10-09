Noted Punjabi folk singer Shamsher Singh Mehndi (50) passed away on Monday October 9. He is the elder brother of singers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi.

Shamsher Singh Mehndi breathed his last on Monday morning in Vedanta hospital in Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for jaundice for the past one and a half month, Mika's spokeperson told The Indian Express.

Shamsher Singh Mehndi is known for making Bhangra famous all over the world. The traditional Punjabi folk art form travelled places along with Mehndi brothers who conducted live shows and events across the globe.

The renowned performer, singer and composer was recently seen as one of the jury members on the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs'.

Mika Singh, who is currently on a live concert tour in Canada, informed his fans and friends in the industry about the sad news throughTwitter. "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa sri Waheguru ji ki Fateh..Very sad news for our family that our older brother Ustad ShamsherSingh ji has passed away," he wrote.

Popular folk and pop singer Daler Mehndi also expressed his grief over the demise of his elder brother on Twitter. "With profound grief I am having to inform u that our elder brother Ustaad Shamsher Singh passed away . Plz pray that his soul rests in peace," he wrote.

Singers like Harshdeep Kaur and Gippy Grewal also sent their condolences to the bereaving family on Twitter.

