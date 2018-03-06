Veteran actress Shammi, fondly called Shammi aunty, passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday. Her funeral was held at Oshiwara cemetery, Mumbai.

Born as Nargis Rabadi, Shammi died after a prolonged illness. Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first Bollywood celebs to condole the death of the actress on Twitter.

Later, a number of other stars expressed grief at the loss on social media. However, it was sad to see that very few B-Town celebrities turned up for the funeral.

None of the young Bollywood stars attended the funeral. Just a few of the veteran stars turned up to pay last respects to Shammi. Celebs like Boman Irani, Asha Parekh, Annu Kapoor, Farah Khan, Anju Mehendru, Priya Dutt, Farida Jalal, Sandeep Khosla and Sushant Singh attended the funeral.

Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor expressed condolences on Twitter.

Shammi was last seen in the film Shirin Frahad Ki Toh Nikal Padi that featured Boman and Farah in the lead. She had made her acting debut with Ustad Pedro in 1949. Shammi was mostly seen playing supporting characters and has shared screen space with popular stars like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dilip Kumar.

She had featured in over two hundred Hindi movies, but she is mostly known for her role in the popular TV series Dekh Bhai Dekh. Shammi was married to film producer Sultan Ahmed but got divorced after seven years. Shammi is the younger sister of fashion designer Mani Rabadi.