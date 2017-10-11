In a shameful incident, a rock was thrown at Australian cricket team's bus after their victory over India in the second Twenty20 International in Guwahati last night (October 10).

Australia defeated the hosts by eight wickets to level the three-match rubber 1-1. But after a memorable win, the visitors' players got a scare when a rock, reported to be a size of a cricket ball, was thrown at their bus by some miscreant.

The David Warner-led team was on their way back to the hotel when the incident happened. None of the players were injured.

Australian opener Aaron Finch took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to post a picture of the bus window glass shattered by the rock. He described the incident as "pretty scary".

"Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!," he tweeted.

Cricket Australia's (CA) website reported that the players were "shaken up" by the incident.

"In a remarkable piece of good fortune, no one was sitting on the seat next to the window when it was broken. While no one was injured, the Australian players were understandably shaken up by the incident," the report said.

In the second T20I, Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first. His decision paid rich dividends as India were left reeling at 27/4 and eventually bowled out for 118.

Australia chased down the target in 15.3 overs with Moises Henriques top-scoring with 62 not out. Paceman Jason Behrendorff was the Man-of-the-match for his 4/21.

India and Australia teams will now travel to Hyderabad for the third and final T20I on Friday (October 13).The hosts had won the preceding ODI series 4-1.