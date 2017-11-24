The Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 season was meant to be a spectacle in terms of football. So far, it has been that way, thanks to players like Lallianzuala Chhangte (Delhi Dynamos) and Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC).

The nuisance at the stadium stands during the matches, have however remained shocking.

This, despite, such strict security measures during ISL matches!

We're into the second round of the tournament this season and there have been two reported instances of racism already.

In a now-viral video shared by a spectator from the JLN Stadium Chennai during Thursday's match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC, a local boy is seen performing a vulgar dance in front of a northeast girl and her friends.

The boy looks possibly drunk and has no idea of the consequences that could follow.

Check out the video below:

Really disgusting behavior by some Chennaiyin fans against these Northeastern girls.

Football is all about mutual respect.

Hope we don't see any more of this anywhere.

Say No To Racism#LetsFootball @fni @ pic.twitter.com/qC76zsyjWi — Madhurzya (@FlyinGiggsy) November 24, 2017

Chennaiyin FC thrashed NorthEast United 3-0 at the Marina Arena, but this crowd incident absolutely marred the result of the match. Indian football fans on social media are absolutely fuming over this.

A word over this racism incident is yet to arrive from Chennaiyin FC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan, who read out the team sheet to the crowd just before the start of the match on Thursday.

Chennaiyin FC star striker Jeje Lalpekhlua, who hails from Mizoram, however mentioned on Twitter on Friday that an investigation is under way to nab the boy who is seen in the video.

Hei hi kan ngai serious viau e. Investigation anti mek e. An man chhuah ngei pawh beisei ani ati tu te hi. — jeje lalpekhlua (@jejefanai) November 24, 2017

While fan clubs of Chennaiyin FC have condemned the incident, several fans said that nobody interfering and stopping the guy from his indecent act, was even more alarming.

Northeast fans meanwhile mentioned that the incident was just one of the multiple racism harassments they go through from parts of south India as well as north India.

We are not cool with it either. This is totally unacceptable. We have already reported it to higher authorities and they're looking into it. Have personally apologised to the victims as well. — Jeni (@JenishaRani) November 24, 2017

This is totally unacceptable. It's high time drunken people are stopped from entering Marina Arena. Apologies on behalf of them. Will report to the concerned authorities to take necessary action. Please DM us your contact details. — Chennaiyin FC Fans (@Supermachans) November 23, 2017

I just think one..thing there are soo many mens but no one..help her.and .the shit guy continues to abbuse her..in front of the crowd.. this not only responsibility of police..we have some responsibility to stop this non sence..each and every man who was there..is guilty. — Gourab Ganguly (@GourabGanguly19) November 24, 2017

THIS IS RACISM! WE (NORTH EAST PEOPLE) ARE ALSO INDIANS. WE'RE SO HURT. Dear @IndianFootball and @IndSuperLeague, please identify them and take legal actions. There are lots of racism against NE in every corner of outside NE. #WeTooAreIndians #IndianFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/zk9rdAwKgm — Sp Belieber (@Chelsea_Ngente) November 24, 2017

In the first of its reported racism incidents in the ISL 2017, it was alleged that certain section of Bengaluru FC fans referred to Mumbai City FC's Cameroonian striker Achille Emana as a certain 'dark-colured food item'.