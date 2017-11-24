Indian Super League Close
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 season was meant to be a spectacle in terms of football. So far, it has been that way, thanks to players like Lallianzuala Chhangte (Delhi Dynamos) and Sunil  Chhetri (Bengaluru FC).

The nuisance at the stadium stands during the matches, have however remained shocking.

This, despite, such strict security measures during ISL matches!

We're into the second round of the tournament this season and there have been two reported instances of racism already.

Mohammed Rafi of Chennaiyin FC celebrates his team's third goal against NorthEast United FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Nov 23, 2017IANS

In a now-viral video shared by a spectator from the JLN Stadium Chennai during Thursday's match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC, a local boy is seen performing a vulgar dance in front of a northeast girl and her friends.

The boy looks possibly drunk and has no idea of the consequences that could follow.

Chennaiyin FC thrashed NorthEast United 3-0 at the Marina Arena, but this crowd incident absolutely marred the result of the match. Indian football fans on social media are absolutely fuming over this.

A word over this racism incident is yet to arrive from Chennaiyin FC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan, who read out the team sheet to the crowd just before the start of the match on Thursday.

Jeje LalpekhluaIANS

Chennaiyin FC star striker Jeje Lalpekhlua, who hails from Mizoram, however mentioned on Twitter on Friday that an investigation is under way to nab the boy who is seen in the video.

While fan clubs of Chennaiyin FC have condemned the incident, several fans said that nobody interfering and stopping the guy from his indecent act, was even more alarming.

Northeast fans meanwhile mentioned that the incident was just one of the multiple racism harassments they go through from parts of south India as well as north India.

In the first of its reported racism incidents in the ISL 2017, it was alleged that certain section of Bengaluru FC fans referred to Mumbai City FC's Cameroonian striker Achille Emana as a certain 'dark-colured food item'.