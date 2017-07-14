Director Sriram Aditya's Shamanthakamani (Shamantakamani), starring Sandeep Kishan, Aadi, Sudheer Babu and Nara Rohit, has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

A vintage Rolls Royce car worth Rs 5 crore is stolen after a party at Provotel Hotel. Inspector Ranjith (Nara Rohith) is assigned the responsibility of investigating the case. He starts interrogating Sundeep Kishan, Rajendra Prasad and a few others. How this policeman resolves the case forms the crux of the story.

Viewers say that though Shamanthakamani deals with a thin storyline, a good dose of entertainment keeps the audience engaged. The first half of the film has nothing much to offer in terms of the story, but the twist before the interval gives it some momentum. The second half is entertaining with some twists and turns.

Sandeep Kishan, Aadi, Sudheer Babu and Nara Rohit have equal scope for performance and they have done a good job. Rajendra Prasad and others have also done justice to their roles. Shamanthakamani has good production values, and picturisation, music and action choreography are the attractions on the technical front, say viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared to Twitter. Here is the live update of Shamantakamani movie review by audience:

Pooja Mahesh‏ @PoojaDaPrincess

Good first half...Sri ram adittya BGM #Shamanthakamani second half so far #Shamanthakamani

Dr.Baalee‏ @DrBaalee

Good Cinematography Good action by youngsters Good screenplay But bomma bokka Another BMR+MB hype #Shamantakamani

Movie Buff‏ @tweetodyamam

Saw #Shamantakamani in US interesting helarious will be a hit #Shamantakamani very unique from all recent routine movies I saw

Gopikrishna‏ @Gopikrishna5555

@BhavyaCreations @isudheerbabu @sundeepkishan finished watching the mvi in NJ,US. Must watch thriller bhayya!! Congrats!! #Shamanthakamani

Venkyreviews‏ @venkyreviews

#Shamantakamani Overall Below Average. Nothing to talk about except good performances by the 4 heros

Censor Reports‏ @CensorReports

#Shamanthakamani - U - 130Mins Above Average - 2.75/5 Theme of the story is big drawback.

Watch Shamantakamani official trailer here

Venkyreviews‏ @venkyreviews

#Shamantakamani Overall Below Average. Nothing to talk about except good performances by the 4 heros