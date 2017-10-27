Shama Sikander is back in the news again. The sexy actress, who made headlines by starring in Vikram Bhatt's bold web series Maaya, is trending on social media for drool-worthy pictures from her Dubai vacation.

The sizzling pictures have gone viral on the internet. In one of the photos, Shama is seen sporting a gold bikini and enjoying the view. She captioned one of the posts: "A desert has its own holiness of silence and has an incomparable sense of space. Thrilling Camel ride at The Desert Safari."

Maaya Season 2: Fifty Shades of Grey-inspired erotic web series to return without Shama Sikander?

From exploring Nikki Beach, enjoying a yacht ride and camel ride at the Desert Safari, Shama has done it all.

Shama, who is best known for her role in TV serial Yeh Meri Life Hai, made a comeback to acting after a hiatus with erotic show Maaya, which was being called the Indian version of Hollywood film Fifty Shades of Grey. The series was an instant hit among viewers who crave for varied content on the web.

However, latest reports reveal that Shama would not feature in the second season of Maaya. It is being said that Vikram Bhatt would rope in a new actress and the show won't be a sequel to the last season.