Shalini Pandey is apparently getting good offers after her debut movie, Arjun Reddy, won the hearts of the viewers and critics. She is giving due consideration before taking up projects.

The latest buzz is Shalini Pandey has reportedly given nods to two movies. Rumours are rife that she is going to be part of actress Savitri's biopic Mahanati. She will be reportedly playing the role of Jamuna, a friend of the legendary South Indian actor.

It has to be noted that Vijay Devarakonda, her co-star in Arjun Reddy, is already part of the film, which has Samantha, Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan.

The other project Shalini Pandey is believed to have given nod is the Tamil remake of Telugu hit film 100 Percent Love. The Tamil version has been titled 100 Percent Kadhal and GV Prakash Kumar is stepping into the shoes of Naga Chaitanya, the lead star in the Tollywood version.

The first choice to play the female lead was Lavanya Tripathi and she had given her consent to act in the movie. But she could not accommodate the required dates at the later stages for 100 Percent Kadhal. Hence, she decided to walk out of the project.

Meanwhile, Arjun Reddy has continued to do well at the box office. The worldwide box office collection of the flick stood at 31.70 crore at the end of 16 days.