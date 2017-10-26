Even as television actor Shakti Arora continues to be in news — be it for his projects or his personal life — his Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi co-star Radhika Madan (who played the role of Ishaani) has gone missing from the small screen ever since the popular show ended.

Latest report reveal that Shakti was approached for Bigg Boss 11, but the actor refused it.

According to an India Forums report, Shakti had the highest amount offered to any contestant until now, but the actor chose not to participate as he felt he would not be able to deal with the politics and negativity inside the house.

A source told the website that Shakti is a positive person and believes that no amount of money can persuade him to be a part of the show. Kudos for his determination!

He was also in the news for his rumoured breakup with fiancée Neha Saxena.

However, Shakti quashed all rumours by posting a picture of the two on social media along with a caption that read: "A Real relationship will last long beyond the rumors..Putting All Rumours to Rest..#relationshipgoals."

The actor had been part of several shows after Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. While he participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Box Cricket League 2, he also hosted Man Mein Hai Visshwas 2 and worked as a narrator in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

The actor had also been part of an Indonesian show called Cinta Di Pangkuan Himalaya.

On the other hand, Radhika seems to have taken a break from the Indian TV shows to enjoy life, and is in no hurry to get work.

Her Instagram page (with over a million followers) is loaded with her selfies, photoshoots and pictures of her vacations with friends.

Soon after Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi ended, Radhika participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and made guest appearances in Comedy Nights Bachao, Nach Baliye 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

The actress had also worked on the Indonesian show Cinta Di Pangkuan Himalaya alongside Shakti.