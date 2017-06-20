Television actor Shakti Arora, who rose to fame as Ranveer of Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, has allegedly parted ways with fiancée Neha Saxena. They were engaged since 2014.

The two had been in a steady relationship for over four years and was even supposed to tie the knot in November last year, but postponed it due to the demonetisation drive.

Apparently, the couple, who was once madly in love, had called it quits because of compatibility issues and that has led to constant tiffs between them over the past few months.

Also, since Shakti is in Indonesia, shooting for an Indonesian TV show, the long distance has further taken a toll in their equation. A source told Bombay Times: "Over the past few months, a lot of differences cropped up between them, which led to constant tiffs."

In fact, Neha travelled to Indonesia in the hope of solving the issues, but despite having spent time together, things didn't work out. "Neha is now back in India and they have decided to take a break from each other; they need time to think about where their relationship is headed. Distance is also taking a toll on their equation," the source added.

When Times of India tried contacting the two, Shakti refused to comment while Neha denied it claiming that they are indeed together. "That's not true. Who is spreading this rumour? Shakti and I are together. In fact, I returned from Jakarta only because my visa expired."

