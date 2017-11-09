It's vacation time for many of the television celebrities, it seems.

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik has taken a break from her shoot and is currently vacationing in Phuket, Thailand along with her beau Abhinav Shukla.

The gorgeous actress is flooding her Instagram page with photos from their vacation. While the lovebirds have taken several international trips before, this time they are accompanied by Sharad Kelkar and wife Keerti, Hussain Kuwajerwala and wife Tina.

The celebrities are seen enjoying themselves in the pictures. The ladies Rubina, Tina and Keerti look fabulous in their holiday outfits.

To one of those photos, Rubina wrote: "Slow down relax and bounce back."

To another photo with Husein, Tina and Abhinav, she captioned, "The handsomely 40s @ashukla09 @surveenchawla @tintin3012 @huseinkk #aki"

Going by the photos, it seems the three couples share great friendship among themselves.

