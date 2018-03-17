Television actress Rubina Dilaik, who is popular for her role as Saumya in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and beau Abhinav Shukla are set to tie the knot this year.

The couple, who has been dating for several years now, will get married in second week of June, though the date is yet to be finalised.

Confirming the news, Rubina Dilaik told Bombay Times, "Yes we are taking our relationship forward to a new phase... a phase where we will celebrate each other's imperfection and create memories for a lifetime."

Abhinav added, "Yes, we are getting married in June. We are yet to zero in on a date as we have a couple of options. The venue too is to be finalised."

About their decision to get take their relationship to the next level, the Aksar 2 actor said: "There was no pressure from either side. I was very clear that I won't get married until I find the person I can be myself with and Rubina is just that. Also, we didn't need any convincing to make up our minds. We just decided that we needed to take our relationship to the next level after dating for so long."

Abhinav further added that he shared the marriage plans with Rubina's family first. "I first informed her parents and my family connected with hers. I did bring up the topic of marriage with her, but it wasn't followed by a dramatic Hollywood-like proposal of going down on my knees and popping the question," he added.

Rubina and Abhinav have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media and often share pictures together.

