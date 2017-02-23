Rubina Dilaik rose to fame after her heart warming performance as Soumya, a transgender, in the show Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The actress recently shared a throwback video of her Bangkok trip last year with boyfriend and actor Abhinav Shukla. She captioned it "Love live Travel." In the video, the actress is seen chilling in a bikini and looks sexy in it. Rubina often flaunts her perfect body in two-piece on Instagram.

#tbt Goa with this sexy @tintin3012 captured by @photuwalas ?? A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:43am PST

Many TV celebs like Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha, Tridha Choudhury, Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani and Leena Jumani have also taken to social media to display their hot side.

Meanwhile, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki continues to be in the top three most-watched TV shows.The show deals with the sensitive subject of transgenders. In an interview, Rubina had said that since the Indian audience has never really been comfortable watching content related to the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community, the team has been trying to narrate the story in a convincing manner.

The makers of the show hope to break the stigma associated with the third gender and bridge the gap between the viewers and the LGBT community.

Love live Travel A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:21am PST

Create time and space for your wellness A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

