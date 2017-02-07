Vijay Babu and Sandra Thomas had earlier confirmed reports on the sequel of the Malayalam comedy entertainer Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeeviyanu aka Aadu. Now, Jayasurya, who was in the lead role in the prequel, has confirmed that Shaji Pappan and gang will hit the big screen in Christmas 2017.

Also check: All is not well between Sandra and Vijay

The versatile actor has shared his photo with director Midhun Manuel Thomas and producer Vijay, taken during the discussion of the upcoming movie.

Though Aadu couldn't make fabulous box office collection, the movie garnered stupendous response after its DVD release. The directorial venture of Midhun immediately became a torrent hit and witnessed record DVD sales, with Jayasurya's character Shaji Pappan being well accepted by the audience. Shaan Rahman's music and background scores were one of the highlights of the comedy entertainer.

Apart from Jayasurya, the film also stars Saiju Kurup, Dharmajan, Sunny Wayne, Chemban Vinod, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, Sandra Thomas, Renji Panicker, Srinda, Indrans and Kottayam Pradeep in significant roles.

It has to be noted that Vijay had earlier said that if Friday Film House is the Malayalam film industry, the second part of Aadu will be released once they get a good story. He had also said that even if it is not the sequel of the movie, the characters Shaji Pappan, Arakkal Abu, Sarbath Shameer and their gang will make a comeback. However, it is uncertain if Vijay will co-produce the upcoming movie with Sandra, as their relationship turned sour after the actress-turned-producer filed a police complaint against her partner.

Even though they announced of reuniting after a few days, Sandra's name has not been included among the producer's name in the poster of upcoming movie Angamaly Diaries, though Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial venture started rolling with both of them as producers.