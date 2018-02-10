Former Commonwealth medalist Shaik Abdul Hameed was in blistering form scoring 1320 pins in Round 2 of men's category of the 28th National Tenpin Bowling Championships, currently underway at Amoeba, Church Street, Bengaluru.

Hameed who played 3rd block of 6 games on Long oil conditions started the day with high game of 235 in Game 1 and bowled steadily in the next 4 games scoring 208, 266, 179, 205 in Game 2, Game 3, Game 4 and Game 5.

He finished the day with a high game of 227 and finishing the day with total pinfall of 1320 at an average of 220.

Hameed who was placed 13th overnight jumped to overall 4th position.

Akaash Ashok Kumar (1196) continues to stay on top at the end of Round 1 followed by Dhruv Sarda (3632) in 2nd position and Shabbir Dhankot (3556) in 3rd position.

Anuradha Sarda leads women's category

In the women's category, Anuradha Sarda (2121) of Delhi finished on top of the table after 2nd block of 6 games in Round 1. Defending Champion Sumathi Nallabantu (2024) of Telangana is in second position and is trailing Anuradha by 97 pins. Sabeena Athica (2013) of Tamil Nadu and Anukriti Bishnoi (1973) of Haryana are in 3rd and 4th positions respectively.

At the end of Round 1, top 8 Women bowlers made it to Round 2 which includes 2 Bowlers from Karnataka, 2 from Telangana and 1 each from TamilNadu, Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal.

As part of Round 2, top 8 Women bowlers will bowl two blocks of 4 games each.

Top 12 Men Bowlers based on total pinfall of 24 games will move to Round 3 and will play 8 games (4 games on Long oil and 4 games on Medium oil) on Saturday morning.

Top 4 men based on cumulative pinfall of 32 games will move to Final round, to be played on Saturday afternoon.

Top 8 women bowlers who moved to Round 2, will play 8 games (4 games on Long oil and 4 games on Medium oil) on Saturday morning.

Top 3 Women based on cumulative pinfall of 20 games will move to Final round to be played in the afternoon.

Finals will be played at 5:00 pm on Saturday and prize distribution function will be held at 6pm.