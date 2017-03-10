Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently spoke at length about women empowerment and embracing motherhood at an event held on the occasion of International Women's Day. While Mira gave an insight of her life as a homemaker and as a mother, her perception of raising her daughter Misha, particularly her choice of words, might not go down well with working mothers.

The celebrity wife claimed that she has no qualms in being a homemaker and being there for Misha at home, as her daughter is not a puppy that she can just spend one hour in a day with and rush to work.

"I had a tough pregnancy, I went through those 5 months of difficult times to bring my daughter into this world. So now I want to spend every moment that I can with her and I think there is a set of responsibilities around my plate and I feel at my age I have a lot more energy, I have my future ahead of me, so I can finish all of my responsibility and I have nothing in my way. I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife. Nothing will stop me after that. I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn't want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother," Mira said at the event.

Although her intention might not be to hurt anyone's sentiments, she comparing a child to a puppy is extremely insensitive as she has sent out a wrong message about working mothers.

Being a celebrity wife does come with some responsibility, especially when you are given an opportunity to speak at a public platform, more so, if you talk about women empowerment. What she should have considered is that there are women who are the sole breadwinners of the family or simply career-oriented. Also, not all women are married to rich people and have to work hard to provide a better life to their children.

Check the video here: