Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 36th birthday a little early, as his wife Mira Rajput threw a pre-birthday bash on February 19. It was a star-studded affair as celebs like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif attended the party.

Also read: I was lying on my stomach naked, says Kangana on intimate scene with Shahid

While rumoured couples Sidharth-Alia and Varun-Natasha Dalal appeared hand-in-hand at the event, Shahid's alleged ex Sonakshi Sinha too attended the bash. Apart from them, Ishaan Khattar, Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan and R Balki also graced the party.

Shahid and Mira looked amazing together. Mira wore a nude coloured dress from Anita Dongre's latest Lakme Fashion Week collection, while Shahid chose white t-shirt and blue ripped denims. The hunk expressed his happiness with an Instagram post, in which he shared his and Mira's picture from the bash and captioned: "#bestbirthdayever." The actor's actual birthday is on February 25, a day after his film Rangoon hits screens.

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy promoting his upcoming film Rangoon. The Vishal Bharadwaj directorial features Shahid, Kangana Rananut and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Though his Rangoon co-stars gave the pre-birthday bash a miss, Shahid's Padmavati co-actors Deepika-Ranveer attended the party.

Take a look at the celebs' photos who attended Shahid's pre-birthday party here: