After Deepika Padukone's look as Rani Padmavati, the makers of Padmavati unveiled Shahid Kapoor's look on Monday, September 25.

Shahid, who plays the role of King of Chittor and Rani Padmini's husband Maharawal Ratan Singh, looks intense and royal with a heavy beard in the picture.

The first look was revealed on the film's official Twitter handle with a caption that read: "महारावल रतन सिंह. साहस, सामर्थ्य और सम्मान का प्रतीक. #Padmavati #MaharawalRatanSingh @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial."

Talking about his look in Padmavati, Shahid had told Indian Express: "When you are playing a King, you need to have a certain personality. At that time, the people used to not be very skinny and lean, so you need to have a manly personality."

"Basically for that, and to carry those outfits also, Sanjay sir wants me to be a little muscular and a little full. But I will be gaining weight in terms of muscle and not in terms of fat. This is because I am playing the character of a warrior. The Rajput kings had very strong personalities," he added.

Shahid's role required him to get trained in six forms of sword fighting. It also required him to maintain a certain physique, for which the actor underwent a diet change that involves consuming a lot of protein.

This is the first time that the Udta Punjab actor is working with Bhansali. Deepika and Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of Alauddin Khilji, have earlier teamed up with the ace filmmaker in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Meanwhile, the period drama, which was scheduled to release on November 17, has been postponed to December 1.