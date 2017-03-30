Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor may have walked away with the Couple Of The Year trophy at the recently-held Hello! Hall of Fame Awards, but they aren't really the most compatible couple on earth. The two, in fact, have their fair share of differences.

In an interview with Zoom TV, both Shahid and Mira are seen revealing what's not common in between them. They said there is one thing that they never agree on, and that is food. Both of them have totally different tastes.

The Padmavati actor and Mira are certainly one of the cutest couples in Bollywood, and look adorable together. Despite the big age gap between the two, they have been giving relationship goals to millions of their fans and never shy away from showing their love for each other on public platforms.

Recently, Mira faced heavy criticism for her views on feminism and homemakers, and was said to have put down women who chose to have a career. The star wife's choice of words and her views didn't go down well with many when she said that she wanted to stay at home for her daughter Misha. The child was not a puppy, she said, that she could just spend one hour in a day with, and rush to work.

While many believed that Mira's statement sent out a wrong message about working mothers, there were a few who thought she took a sly dig at Shahid's ex-girlfriend, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been giving equal importance to her three-month old baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and her acting career.

Shahid came out in support of his wife, saying that she spoke on a personal note. He also hinted that her statement wasn't a "direct comment on anybody or any category of women."