Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 5 and the particular episode will air on the New Year. On the show, Shahid confessed that he was a stalker in his teens.

According to Mid Day, the actor will reveal on the show how he had a major crush on Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna and how he and a friend would stalk her at a hotel swimming pool during the shoot of Itihaas (1997).

Interestingly, Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem was also part of the film that starred Ajay Devgn and Raj Babbar. Thus, the Udta Punjab actor seemed to have the advantage and would wait for hours to catch a glimpse of Twinkle.

With this, it looks like Karan and Shahid have something in common as Karan has publicly confessed that he was in love with Twinkle, who is still his close friend.

Meanwhile, this is the first time that Mira's is appearing on television and according to the promo videos, she has nailed it.

In the video, Mira revealed her husband's most annoying habit and said he burps a lot. Shahid too revealed a lot about his wife and said that Mira is his version of normal. He also claimed that she had many boyfriends before their marriage.

Shahid and Mira became proud parents of a baby girl in August this year and named her Misha. The duo got married last year and since then, they have been giving relationship goals to quite a few. Mira looked gorgeous on Koffee With Karan, accompanied by a dapper and witty Shahid.