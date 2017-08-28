Shahid Kapoor, who swept up many awards with his performance in Udta Punjab, has apparently been flooded with scripts.

And now, rumour has it that the hunk has teamed up with production house KriArj Entertainment for a content-driven film. Shahid reportedly has loved their script but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Meanwhile, Shahid shared a hot shirtless picture on Instagram as he left for an unknown destination to celebrate daughter Misha's birthday.

KriArj Entertainment's last outing was Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, which grossed over Rs 100 crore nett at the domestic box office, and is still going strong.

A source told Bollywood Life: "Vipul K Rawal had written a script called Roshni (working title), for which he wanted to collaborate with Shahid. He shared the idea, which Shahid loved and immediately agreed to be a part of."

He added: "Shahid being one of the finest star actors got equally excited. With the success of Toilet, KriArj may have green-lit the project putting it together by getting Shree Narayan Singh as its director. Though not much is known at this juncture, Shahid is busy with Padmavati and will talk about his new signings officially once he's back, so nothing can be confirmed."

Shahid is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character he plays — Raja Ratan Singh.

The role requires Shahid to undergo rigorous training to convincingly perform the risky sword fighting sequences. The actor is in fact learning six different styles of sword-fighting from six trainers.